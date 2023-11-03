Top track

Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Girl Ray

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Girl
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat & 89.9 KCRW Present

Girl Ray

W/ Flamango Bay

11/3/2023 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Girl Ray have never been afraid of switching it up. In the space of just three albums they’ve gone from janglepop darlings to being one of the most exhilarating and Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat & 89.9 KCRW
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Girl Ray

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.