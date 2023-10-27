Top track

Flowdan - Coldest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

23 Degrees: Sicaria ft Sgt.Pokes, Main Phase & Capo Lee, Special Guest (140 set) ft Novelist

EartH
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flowdan - Coldest
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall | Last entry 1am

23 Degrees lands into EartH for a behemoth 140 take over with some of the scenes key clutch players.

This is a 18+ event. In order to verify your age, ID may be requested. For this reason, we advi Read more

Presented by 23 Degrees.

Lineup

3
Main Phase, Capo Lee, Sgt Pokes and 3 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.