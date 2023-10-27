DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This event will take place in EartH Hall | Last entry 1am
23 Degrees lands into EartH for a behemoth 140 take over with some of the scenes key clutch players.
This is a 18+ event. In order to verify your age, ID may be requested. For this reason, we advi
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.