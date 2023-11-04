Top track

Bandzzz

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daisy Chain #13 w/ EAZYBAKED

WICKED WEST (open air)
Sat, 4 Nov, 4:00 pm
DJSan Diego
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bandzzz
Got a code?

About

EAZYBAKED is coming back to our favorite open-air venue in SD w/ support from FLY, Snuffy, and Just Neeks.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Daisy Chain.

Lineup

Snuffy

Venue

WICKED WEST (open air)

1735 National Avenue, San Diego, California 92113, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.