DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Brachliegen Tapes presents,
Left Hand Cuts Off The Right, Opal X, Megzbow & Vinegar Tom
Monday 20 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8:00pm
Our Kiosk will open 1 hour before doors.
TIckets: £10 adv / £12 otd
Experimental electronic label Brachlieg...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.