Left Hand Cuts Off The Right, Opal X and more

IKLECTIK
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brachliegen Tapes presents,

Left Hand Cuts Off The Right, Opal X, Megzbow & Vinegar Tom

Monday 20 November 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8:00pm

Our Kiosk will open 1 hour before doors.

TIckets: £10 adv / £12 otd

Experimental electronic label Brachlieg...

Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

Opal X, Left Hand Cuts Off the Right

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

