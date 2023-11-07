DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

They/Live, Midnight Prisms, Cameron Romance, Girls on Film DJs

Zebulon
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

They/Live, Midnight Prisms, Cameron Romance, Girls on Film DJs, with Special Guest TBA

Named after the 1988 John Carpenter sci-fi film, They/Live creates ethereal synth lines, intricate drum patterns, and haunting vocal harmonies to build complex, dystopi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Midnight Prisms, Cameron Romance, They/Live

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

