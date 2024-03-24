Top track

Hot Water Music - Adds Up to Nothing

Hot Water Music

Concorde 2
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hot Water Music, the legendary punk rock band hailing from Gainesville, Florida, is thrilled to announce their momentous 30-year anniversarytour to mark an incredible milestone. Since their formation in 1994, the band has been a driving force in the punk r

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Hot Water Music

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

