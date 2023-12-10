DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Born Without Bones, The Vaughns, Berra

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 10 Dec, 9:00 pm
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday, December 10th 2023
Born Without Bones + The Vaughns + Berra
9pm - $15 - All Ages

BORN WITHOUT BONES
Milford, MA
https://bornwithoutbones.bandcamp.com/

There’s a song called “Sudden Relief” on Dancer, the new Born Without Bones album, that...

Born Without Bones, The Vaughns

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

