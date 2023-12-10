DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, December 10th 2023
Born Without Bones + The Vaughns
9pm - $15 - All Ages
BORN WITHOUT BONES
Milford, MA
https://bornwithoutbones.bandcamp.com/
There’s a song called “Sudden Relief” on Dancer, the new Born Without Bones album, that’s unlik...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.