Bo Gritz / Test Plan / Doops

The Victoria
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Triples Is Best returns for round ten at The Victoria for another night of free entry fun, and this time a Halloween special! Joining us for our spooky October event will be thunderous pound of post-punk legends Bo Gritz, noise rock newcomers Test Plan and Read more

Presented by Triples Is Best
Lineup

Doops, Test Plan, Bo Gritz

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

