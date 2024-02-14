DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Demoni Urbani - Amori Tossici

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €30.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Demoni Urbani, una delle audio-serie più amate e ascoltate, prodotta da Gli Ascoltabili ed esclusiva Spotify, e dedicata a importanti casi di cronaca nera, annuncia un tour di 6 date in alcuni dei principali teatri italiani dopo il successo degli spettacol Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

