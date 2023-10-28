Top track

Heavy Water/I'd Rather Be Sleeping

MIRRORS Festival: Grouper, John Caroll Kirby +more

Various Venues, Hackney
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33

About

MIRRORS 2023

At Various Venues Hackney

More Acts TBA

  • Wristband exchange will be running from Oslo

VENUES

  • St John at Hackney Church
  • Oslo Hackney
  • Moth Club
  • Hackney Social

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

23
Mark William Lewis, WOOM, Adwaith and 23 more

Venue

Various Venues, Hackney

London Borough of Hackney, London, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

