PACKS

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

W/ Grady Strange

10/20/2023 at Genghis Cohen

In March 2020, as the world dealt with collective uncertainty, Madeline Link was dealing with unthinkable tragedy on a much more personal level. Her aunt, Lori Tate, was killed in Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

PACKS, Grady Strange

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

