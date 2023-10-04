Top track

Clay and Friends & Naâman - Moneytree

Clay and Friends

La Boule Noire
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clay and Friends offre un mélange percutant de hip-hop, soul et de funk soutenu d’uneprose à l'image de ce que l’on surnomme désormais : La Musica Popular De Verdun. Réputé pour ses concerts survoltés, Clay and Friends a fait vibrer, depuis 2015, plus de17 Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Clay and Friends

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

