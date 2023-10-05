Top track

Donkey Kid + Bandeliers + La Veine

Supersonic
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si tu aimes Alex Cameron, Mac Demarco & The Drums, tu devrais adorer ce concert !

DONKEY KID
(Indie rock - Berlin, DEU)
**BANDELIERS
**(Alt rock – Paris, FR)
LA VEINE
(Pop rock - Telema Records - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

LA VEINE, Bandeliers, Donkey Kid

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

