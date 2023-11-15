Top track

Cautionary Tale

Dylan Leblanc

Sala Clamores
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€18.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sobrepasado por la velocidad a la que pasó de ser un don nadie a ser considerado “el nuevo Neil Young”, Dylan abandonó el camino fácil tras dos aclamados discos y un contrato con un sello multinacional, y con 23 años se encerró en los míticos estudios Musc Read more

Organizado por The Mad Note Co.

Lineup

Dylan LeBlanc

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

