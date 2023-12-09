Top track

Burly Herd - Dancing with Elaine

Burly Herd w/ Rien Du Sol and Teddy Clarke live

The Finsbury
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
About

Gotobeat is to team up with The Finsbury in Finsbury Park to welcome Burly Herd with guests on Saturday, December 9th.

BURLY HERD – Burly Herd are a band from London. Blending driving drum-machine rhythms, jagged fuzzed-out guitars and dreamy synth sounds...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

