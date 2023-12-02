Top track

Move The World

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PENGSHUi

The Dome
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Move The World
Got a code?

About

Pengshui don’t care much for barriers. How else do you end up with their eviscerating self-titled debut album, a bulldozing ambush of riffs and aggressive raps that tears down the walls between grime and punk? “It’s this unhinged, loud sound that actually...

Presented by The Dome.

Lineup

PENGSHUi

Venue

The Dome

2A Dartmouth Park Hill, London NW5 1HL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.