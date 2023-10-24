Top track

zzzahara - lust

zzzahara

The Courtyard Theatre
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Plenty of people come to Los Angeles looking to make their California dreams a reality. But zzzahara has always been here, turning reality into a dream. Born and raised in Highland Park, where they still reside, zzzahara (the solo moniker of Eyedress/Simps

Lineup

zzzahara

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

