Rusowsky

SALA APOLO
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€18.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Con más de 1 millón de oyentes mensuales en Spotify y actuaciones en festivales internacionales como Lollapalooza (dentro de su gira por Latinoamérica), Rus ha salido de su habitación para establecerse como referencia en la escena musical actual.

Presented by PPL United.

Lineup

Rusowsky

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

