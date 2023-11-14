Top track

Rose City Band - Rip City

Rose City Band + Bodywash + Alorda

Supersonic
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Ambiance Pink Floyd, Wooden Shjips & Moon Duo pour cette soirée Supersonic :)

ROSE CITY BAND
(Americana - Portland, USA)
BODYWASH
(Indie rock - Light Organ Records - Montreal, CAN)
ALORDA
(Rock pop psyché - Santiago, CHL)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Bodywash, Rose City Band

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

