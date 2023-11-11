Top track

I've Got Me

Joanna Sternberg

Kings Place (Hall Two)
Sat, 11 Nov, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22.14

About

Joanna Sternberg + Special Guests

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

Joanna Sternberg

Venue

Kings Place (Hall Two)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, UK
Doors open3:30 pm
200 capacity

