KOKOKO! - Tokoliana

Kokoko + Guest

Petit Bain
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€23

Event information

Le groupe originaire de Kinshasa KOKOKO!, au sein duquel figure le producteur français Débruit, revient avec un tout premier album : Fongola.

Un LP en forme de déclaration claire et précise de ses intentions musicales : mélanger leurs influences congolais...

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Kokoko!

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

