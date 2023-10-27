Top track

Gridlink - Constant Autumn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gridlink, Triac, Syntax, Vixen Maw

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gridlink - Constant Autumn
Got a code?

About

GRIDLINK returns to Vitus for 2 nights this October—check out Night I with Vixen Maw, Syntax and Triac

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Vixen Maw, Triac, GridLink

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.