Sunnbrella + Lucid Express + Unlucky

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunnbrella and Lucid Express co-headline Shacklewell Arms this November. Support comes from Unlucky.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Lucid Express, Unlucky

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

