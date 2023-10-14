Top track

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix

Antal (Rush Hour) + Marcellus Pittman

Phonox
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Raw Cuts - Marcellus Pittman Remix
About

A killer pairing...

Rush Hour boss/Amsterdam legend and one of the deepest diggers in the world Antal returns to the venue after a 3 year absence.

He's joined by member of legendary Detroit quartet Three Chairs alongside Theo Parrish, Moodymann and Rick Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Antal, Marcellus Pittman

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open11:00 pm
550 capacity

