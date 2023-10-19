Top track

Bonobo - Cirrus

Bonobo Dj Set | Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€34.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bonobo torna in Italia per un Dj Set imperidbile per una data esclusiva ai Magazzini Generali di Milano, con lui in line up ci sarà il talentuoso produttore italiano tanto amato all'estero Luca Bacchetti

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

Bonobo, Luca Bacchetti

Venue

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

