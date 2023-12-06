DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diana: The Untold & Untrue Story

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 6 Dec, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Do you know the story of Diana? Probably. But do you know our story of Diana? We very much doubt it.

Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life.

Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

