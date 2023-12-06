DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Do you know the story of Diana? Probably. But do you know our story of Diana? We very much doubt it.
Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life.
Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs