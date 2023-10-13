DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Randall Goosby in Recital

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:30 pm
£30.25
Inspiring music by three great Black composers and their contemporaries are at the heart of this thrilling programme from two fast-rising superstar performers.

The exciting young violinist Randall Goosby and the award-winning pianist Zhu Wang present a pr

Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Randall Goosby

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

