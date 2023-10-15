DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Split Chain

The Moon
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
From £4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Split Chain -Birthed from the resurgent Emo and Grunge scenes, and reminiscent of the early 2000’s MTV aesthetic and sound, Split Chain present a refreshing balance of Shoegaze, Grunge and Nu-Metal to the UK’s ever growing alternative Read more

Presented by Blowout Nights.

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.