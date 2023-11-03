Top track

The Boiler

Rhoda Dakar 'Version Girl'

100 Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vocalist with The Bodysnatchers and The Specials launches new album Version Girl on Sunday Best Recordings.

Rhoda Dakar started her career in 1979 as the lead vocalist with 2-Tone Records group The Bodysnatchers. The band hit the charts with a cover of th Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Rhoda Dakar

Venue

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

