MASH-UP - The London Breweries Autumn Invitational

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MASH-UP - The London Breweries Autumn Invitational

1 Night. 4 Bands. 4 Breweries.

Doors 6pm / £5 entry / Free Entry for brewery workers (show us proof on the door)

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Le Rox, Struggles with Syntax

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

