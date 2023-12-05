Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maple Glider, Adeline Hotel

The Sultan Room
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For Tori Zietsch(Maple Glider), who records emotionally direct and woozily romantic songs under the moniker Maple Glider, music has been an escape from a series of oppressive institutions: religion, enervating relationships, her own brain. Zietsch’s music...

This is a 21+ event
The Sultan Room Presents

Lineup

Maple Glider, Adeline Hotel

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

