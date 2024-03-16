Top track

Flavien Berger + première partie

La Gaité Lyrique
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dans le cadre de sa tournée « Dans Cent Tour », Flavien Berger opère un « Re-tour » et revient dans l’intimité des premières salles parisiennes dans lesquelles il a pu jouer !

Retrouvez toutes les dates de la tournée Parisienne par ici : https://link.dice...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Flavien Berger

Venue

La Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

