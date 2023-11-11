Top track

Juliet Fox - 6AM - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juliet Fox w. Desna in The Room by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Juliet Fox - 6AM - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Drumcode techno powerhouse Juliet Fox returns to New York this time to play The Room on Nov 11 with Gray Area.

VIP table service is available : Contact tables@si-bk.com now for more info

NO REFUNDS

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or r...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Juliet Fox, DESNA

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.