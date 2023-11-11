DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drumcode techno powerhouse Juliet Fox returns to New York this time to play The Room on Nov 11 with Gray Area.
VIP table service is available : Contact tables@si-bk.com now for more info
NO REFUNDS
All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or r...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.