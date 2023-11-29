Top track

Temm

St Pancras Old Church
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Temm headlines London's most intimate music venue, St Pancras Old Church:

Following on from her sold out headline show at Folklore earlier this year, Temm has solidified herself as one of the fastest rising folk acts in the capital.

Support will come f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Temm, Cordelia

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

