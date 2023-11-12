DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jontavious Willis

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jontavious Willis live at Eddie's Attic!

Every generation or so a young bluesman bursts onto the scene. Someone who sends a jolt through blues lovers. Someone who has mastered the craft for sure, but who also has the blues deep down in his heart and soul. Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Jontavious Willis

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

