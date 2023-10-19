Top track

Heavy Metal

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves

Zebulon
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Heavy Metal
About

Cindy Lee/ Freak Heat Waves

"For more than a decade, Freak Heat Waves have been steadily amassing a cult following and earning acclaim from both critics and underground aficionados alike. Their music is a heady cocktail that defies easy categorization, bl Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

