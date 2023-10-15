Top track

The Vision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fela Kuti's Birthday

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vision
Got a code?

About

Fela's former bandmate Bukky Leo assembles a group of London's finest afrobeat musicians to honour the life and legacy of a musical icon.

A pioneer of the afrobeat genre, Fela gifted the world songs like 'Beasts of No Nation', 'Zombie' and 'Water No Get E Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Bukky Leo

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.