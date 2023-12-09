DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Massaoke: Xmas Live!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 9 Dec, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🥳 Bring the sing to the ultimate live band Christmas party at MASSAOKE!

An incredible live band, giant sing-along lyrics and all your favourite Xmas hits - from MARIAH, WHAM!, SLADE, WIZZARD, THE POGUES and more - as well as hairbrush anthems from the 80...

This is an 18+ event
The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

