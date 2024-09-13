Top track

Bart Skils & HOF - New Life

Bart Skils

SPYBAR
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Always one step ahead of the game, Bart Skils has established himself as one of Holland’s most respected and highly demanded techno dj’s. His dj sets are celebrated by techno lovers as extremely forward thinking and musically well constructed.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bart Skils, Weska

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

