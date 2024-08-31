Top track

Tommy and the Teleboys - Gib Mir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tommy And The Teleboys / Isoscope / Go Mahhh

Urban Spree
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tommy and the Teleboys - Gib Mir
Got a code?

About

It’s happening! The Teleboys, have been eagerly waiting to announce the release party for our first album “Gods, Used, In Great Condition” coming out on the cult Kreuzberg label Noisolution.

Tommy And The Teleboys

Loud and sweaty psychedelic fuzz rock: f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Positive Transmitter.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tommy and the Teleboys

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.