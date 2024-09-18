DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Other Half

The Moon
Wed, 18 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Blowout Presents

- Other Half -

Other Half have been a mainstay of the UK DIY punk circuit for more years than they'd like to admit, puzzling audiences with a combination of caustic Dischord-style post-hardcore, sneering indie rock and tongue-in-cheek...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout Nights.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.