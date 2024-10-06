Top track

Kavita Shah & Bau - Joia

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kavita Shah's Cape Verdean Blues

The Local
Sun, 6 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kavita Shah & Bau - Joia
Got a code?

About

“Riveting... Shah’s vocals maintain pitch-perfect clarity.” NY Times

“A stunning paean to the iconic vocalist Cesária Évora.” Jazzwise

“Gorgeous” The Guardian

For the past seven years vocalist Kavita Shah has been busy in Cape Verde, an island country o...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.