47Soul

La Cigale
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

47SOUL, un collectif musical palestinien, a créé le genre "Shamstep" en 2013, mêlant hip-hop, électronique et R&B aux sonorités de la danse folklorique Dabke et aux musiques roots Shaa'bi du Levant. Leur EP révolutionnaire "Shamstep" en 2015 a popularisé c...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

47SOUL

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

