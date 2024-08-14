DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DOGTOOTH

Peckham Levels
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Long before he became an arthouse brand name commanding big budgets, Lanthimos had his first palpable international success with this, his skin-crawling third film, about a despotic taskmaster father who, for reasons known only to himself, has kept his thr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.