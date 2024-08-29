DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orpin

Dive Pub
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Medium Baby presents

ORPIN | Toronto, ON

"Orpin does her best thinking beneath a moonlit canopy, amongst the fireflies and celestial fog.

Her new EP, Fate & Other Feelings, explores ideas of destiny, love, and seemingly unavoidable sad spells. Written b...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Medium Baby.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucy Dreams

Venue

Dive Pub

75 St. Paul Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 3M3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

