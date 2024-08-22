Top track

Muwa - My Friend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Muwa + Monnize Wolff + Mermaid

The Paramount
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Muwa - My Friend
Got a code?

About

Bay Area indie quintet Muwa will stop by The Paramount on thier West Coast run.

RIYL folky, funky, & jazzy music.

Special guests: Monnize Wolff + Mermaid

all ages | Doors at 7pm

Show at 8pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monnize Wolff, Mermaid

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.