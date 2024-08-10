DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancing in The Castle w/ Mike Joyce (The Smiths)

Cortile Delle Armi - Castello Sforzesco
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:30 pm
€15
DANCING IN THE CASTLE

Sotto le Stelle di San Lorenzo

SABATO 10 AGOSTO 2024

Mike Joyce (The Smiths) DJset

+ The Persuaders & Guests

[70-80s Brit & Indie-Rock Night]

Tutte le età
Presentato da VIA AUDIO SRL

Lineup

Mike Joyce

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Milan, Milan 20121, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

