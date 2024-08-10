DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DANCING IN THE CASTLE
Sotto le Stelle di San Lorenzo
SABATO 10 AGOSTO 2024
Mike Joyce (The Smiths) DJset
+ The Persuaders & Guests
[70-80s Brit & Indie-Rock Night]
