Top track

Christy Costello - Pulse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

'Bacchanal De Virgo!' Christy Costello, Baby Tyler, Extraterrestrials, Observant and more!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 31 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Christy Costello - Pulse
Got a code?

About

This is a birthday party for some of our favorite Virgo Folks (Christy Costello, Laura Schmidt and more!) It will be an all day and night soirée! Doors at 6 pm. Showtime 5:45-10 (patio) and then 10- 1:00 am (inside). If weather is dumb the show moves indoo...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Baby Tyler, Christy Costello

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.