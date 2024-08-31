DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a birthday party for some of our favorite Virgo Folks (Christy Costello, Laura Schmidt and more!) It will be an all day and night soirée! Doors at 6 pm. Showtime 5:45-10 (patio) and then 10- 1:00 am (inside). If weather is dumb the show moves indoo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.